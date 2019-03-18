Llano County Jail bookings for period of March 3-10, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of March 3-10, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Douglas Paul Baldwin, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 6: driving with invalid license, rider not secured by seatbelt, violation of promise to appear.

Franklin Adolph Braeutigam, 86, of Llano was arrested March 10: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

John Christy, 58, of Kingsland was arrested March 8: motion to adjudicate guilt-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Bryan Irwin Gantt, 43, of Kingsland was arrested March 8: possession of marijuana.

Mary Lynne Griffin, 48, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested March 10: deadly conduct-discharge weapon.

Lane Anthony Hemphill, 22, of Llano was arrested March 8: commitment-burglary of habitation.

Kalan Lejeune, 51, of Kingsland was arrested March 10: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jacob Harley McHale, 27, of Kingsland was arrested March 6: possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana.

Reuben Ray McSpadden, 67, of Burnet was arrested March 11: health and safety violation.

Emanda Marie Offerrall, 34, of Kingsland was arrested March 2: no valid driver’s license in possession. Released March 4 on time served.

Kerri Polasek, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 7: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence.

Andy Lee Reeves, 33, of Kingsland was arrested March 5: possession of marijuana.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 41, was arrested March 10: public intoxication.

John Charles Terry, 41, of Kingsland was arrested March 3: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, blue warrant (parole revocation warrant).