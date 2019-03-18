Burnet County Jail bookings for period of March 8-14, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 8-14, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Anthony Birdwell, 31, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 8: possession of marijuana, driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Leroy Hunter Blake, 20, of Bertram was arrested March 8: commitment-injury to child/elderly/disabled. Released March 10 after weekend commitment.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 8: violation of protective order.

Ray Michael Leal, 52, of Burnet was arrested March 8: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released March 10 after weekend commitment.

Rodolpho Garza Llanas, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested March 8: failure to appear-theft of property, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

German Santiago Ortiz, 25, of Bertram was arrested March 8: bond revocation-cockfighting, bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Jerry David Pafford, 63, of Bertram was arrested March 8: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Clifford Wayne Perkins, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 8: bond revocation-theft of property.

Maria DeJesus Sanchez, 36, of Burnet was arrested March 8: commitment-possession of controlled substance. Released March 10 after weekend commitment.

Leon Aubrey Herman Small, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 8: bond revocation-burglary of habitation.

Krislynn Sarah Anne Thomas, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested March 8: capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released March 9 after paying fine.

Francisco Torres, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested March 8: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Shilah O’Neida Nollie Wright, 20, of Kingsland was arrested March 8: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Isiah Marshall Brown, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 9: theft of firearms, possession of marijuana, driving with invalid license. Released March 10 on $8,000 bond.

Jordan Don Currey, 29, was arrested March 9: resisting arrest, public intoxication. Released March 10 on $3,000 bond.

Candido R. Delahoya, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested March 9: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 40, of Llano was arrested March 9: bail jumping and failure to appear.

Juan Carlos Lopez Rodriguez, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 9: motion to revoke parole-driving while intoxicated, public intoxication. Released March 10 on $5,500 bond.

Hector Luna-Moncada, 28, of Bertram was arrested March 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Nicole Lyn Overmyer, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 9: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Gary Dean Perdue, 42, Marble Falls was arrested March 9: theft of property.

Dayne Steven Perry, 20, of Burnet was arrested March 9: burglary of building, possession of controlled substance.

Crystal Antoinette Daniels, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 10: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-county civil service. Released with credit for time served.

Valerie Kaye Jones, 32, of Kingsland was arrested March 11: parole violation.

Keith O’Brien Scott, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 11: driving with invalid license.

Stacey Melvin Davis, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested March 12: driving with invalid license. Released March 13 on personal recognizance.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 12: evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance.

Garret Wade Moore, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested March 12: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, bond forfeiture-driving with invalid license.

Gary Dean Perdue, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested March 12: resisting arrest, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Gary Douglas Stewart, 26, of Johnson City was arrested March 12: harassment of public servant.

Shannon Kathleen Coots, 46, of Burnet was arrested March 13: indictment-theft of property. Released March 14 on $7,500 bond.

Austin Jacob Rey Esposito, 23, of Burnet was arrested March 13: possession of marijuana.

Victor Damian Garcia, 45, of Burnet was arrested March 13: possession of controlled substance, false alarm or report.

Corinne Leah McCann, 45, of Burnet was arrested March 13: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released March 14 on $30,000 bond.

Derek Van Michael, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 13: fraud-check, theft of property. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Garret Wade Moore, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 13: bond forfeiture-driving with invalid license.

George Thomas Schilling, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 13: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested March 13: public intoxication.

Virginia Frances Baskin, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested March 14: possession of marijuana. Released same day on bond.

Jacob Patrick Grazioli, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 14: no driver’s license, violation of promise to appear, rider not secured by seatbelt.

Mario Tavera-Flores, 42, of Kingsland was arrested March 14: no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, immigration detainer.

Kevin Stanley Zettner, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested March 14: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-evading arrest, bond revocation-unauthorized use of vehicle.