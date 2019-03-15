TCEQ warns Cassie water customers about nitrate level; contaminant could harm infants

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality notified Cassie Water System customers that the water exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level for nitrate.

Infants younger than 6 months who drink water containing the excess level of nitrate could become seriously ill and, according to the TCEQ notice, might die.

Boiling the water is not an effective treatment for nitrate removal.

Most consumers do not need to use an alternative water supply unless they have health concerns.

The full TCEQ notice can be read here.