LCRA: Lake Marble Falls should be refilled by March 21

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Lower Colorado River Authority will begin refilling Lake Marble Falls on March 18, about 11 weeks after lowering of the lake began.

The lake is scheduled to be back to its normal range on March 21.

Lake LBJ, which was also lowered at about the same time, was refilled Feb. 27.

The LCRA lowers lakes in the Highland Lakes chain periodically to allow for dock and retaining wall work to be done. The damage from historic flooding in October led to the LCRA lowering Lake Marble Falls longer than first announced.

Lake Marble Falls was lowered about 7 feet below its normal operating range from nearly 736.2-737 feet above mean sea level (msl) to between 729-730 msl.

The amount of water to refill lakes LBJ and Marble Falls totals about 26,000 acre-feet, which comes from Lake Buchanan. That amount of water causes Lake Buchanan to fall a maximum of about 1.1 feet, according to the LCRA. That level is reduced if there is additional rainfall or inflows to lakes Buchanan, Inks, LBJ, or Marble Falls.

Lake LBJ was last lowered in 2017 but was lowered again because of the impact of the October flood, allowing lakeside residents to clean up debris and repair damaged docks. Lake Marble Falls was last lowered in 2009.

