Obstructions slow 2900 bridge progress; opening moves to May

Obstructions from the collapsed RM 2900 bridge have delayed construction on the new one and pushed the opening to May, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The final pieces of the old bridge that are blocking drill shafts are being removed. The obstructions have slowed drilling work.

“We’ve made substantial progress on the bridge, and I’m proud of the team for working through the unexpected issues along the way,” said Terry McCoy, TxDOT Austin district engineer. “We plan to have the bridge open to traffic in May so that the Kingsland community and those who travel through the area will have this important route available.”

So far, beams have been set on eight spans of the bridge’s 15 total.

As debris is removed from the new bridge’s footprint, the debris team is focusing on remnants of the old bridge farther downstream “to clear the way for boat traffic this summer,” according to a media release.

“Most of the debris is at the footprint of the old bridge,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Brad Wheelis. “Crews are in the process of conducting sonar tests to find out how far other debris was carried downstream.”

A boat lane for local traffic to cross the construction zone has been established and remains an enforced no-wake zone.

The old bridge was destroyed as fierce flooding in October 2018 swept it away. The new RM 2900 bridge will have 12-foot travel lanes, a 6-foot sidewalk, and 6-foot shoulders.

