Llano County Jail bookings for period of Feb. 25-March 1

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Feb.25-March 3, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Linda Allred, 58, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 28: possession of controlled substance.

David Allen Bartel, 47, of Kingsland was arrested March 2: driving with invalid license.

Terry Allen Bolen, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 28: burglary of vehicle.

Tony Harvey, 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 25: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Lane Anthony Hemphill, 22, of Llano was arrested March 3: commitment-burglary of a habitation.

Michael Andrew Horn, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 26: judgment-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Christopher Shawn Humphries, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 28: bench warrant.

Priscilla Limon, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 28: possession of controlled substance.

Emidio Maldonado, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 25: liquor violation. Released Feb. 26 to see judge.

David Allen Coe McGuire, 40, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 1: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Emanda Marie Offerrall, 34, of Kingsland was arrested March 2: no valid driver’s license in possession.

Jose Anacleto Reynoso-Valdez, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 28: criminal trespass, immigration retainer.

Tommy Derrick Robinson, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 25: assault causing bodily injury.

Melinda C. Slaughter, 51, of Kingsland was arrested March 1: prohibited substance/item in correction/civic community facility, possession of controlled substance.

Trey Wayne Taylor, 21, of Llano was arrested March 1: traffic offense. Released same day after paying fines.

John Charles Terry, 41, of Kingsland was arrested March 3: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Neva Louise White, 40, of Bertram was arrested March 1: theft of property by check.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 28: theft of property.

David Anthony Woodall, 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 26: sexual abuse of child-continuous.