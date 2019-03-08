Burnet County Jail bookings for period of March 1-7, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 1-7, 2019 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Laura Nicole Castro, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested March 1: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, credit/debit card abuse-elderly. Released same day on $13,500 bond.

William Arthur Denniston, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested March 1: public intoxication. Released March 2 on personal recognizance.

Gregory Chuck Hughes, 64, of Marble Falls was arrested March 1: violation of bond/protective order. Released March 2 on $2,000 bond.

Dustin Allen Maynard, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 1: capias pro fine-theft, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Joshua Daniel Mowrey, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested March 1: expired registration, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released March 2 on personal recognizance.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested March 1: criminal trespass, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury, bond revocation-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Casey Michael Culpepper, 29, of Burnet was arrested March 2: prohibited substance/item in correction/civic community facility. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Eduardo Anaya Garcia, 36, of Bertram was arrested March 2: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Thomas Michael Hoblit Jr., 21, of Kingsland was arrested March 2: theft of property.

Pamela Ann Jewell, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested March 2: driving while intoxicated. Released March 3 on personal recognizance.

Stephanie Michelle Reyna, 28, of Burnet was arrested March 2: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on personal recognizance.

James Kristopher Simmons, 28, of Burnet was arrested March 2: violation of promise to appear, speeding, failure to report change of address or name on license or ID. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Corey William Swindell, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested March 2: possession of controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Brittany Marie Anne Mosley, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested March 3: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license, capias pro fine-expired registration.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 4: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. Released March 6 with credit time served.

Christopher Dobbs, 34, of Kingsland was arrested March 4: driving while intoxicated. He was released March 5 on $2,500 bond.

Jake Rae King, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested March 4: possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond revocation-driving with invalid license.

Will Davis III, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested March 5: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Reyes Gomez Ortega, 50, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 5: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Christie Jo Jackson, 44, of Burnet was arrested March 5: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cleav Robles, 34, of Burnet was arrested March 5: motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Bonnie Lorraine Wrubel, 51, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 5: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, motion to revoke-burglary of building, failure to identify as fugitive with intent give false information.

Ruth Alice Mackenzie Nelson, 40, of Meadowlakes was arrested March 6: possession of controlled substance. Released March 7 on $1,000 bond.

Brandon Scott Applegate, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 7: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Jose Manuel Castillo, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested March 7: public intoxication.

Aaron Joseph Edwards, 32, of Buchanan Dam was March 7: driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Steven Paul Graham, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested March 7: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Martin Douglas Nelson, 54, of Spicewood was arrested March 7: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Alfonso Rodriguez, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 7: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Robert Glenn Whitehall, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested March 7: motion to revoke-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Jonathan Robert Wilson, 20, of Burnet was arrested March 7: theft of property, forgery of financial instrument, burglary of building, failure to appear-deadly conduct, failure to appear-burglary of coin-operated/collection machine, bond forfeiture-criminal trespass.