Man found not guilty in Burnet County child indecency case

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A Burnet County jury deliberated for 23 minutes March 5 before returning a not guilty verdict in an indecency with a child case.

Jonathan Robert Gulley, 34, of Florida faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted on two counts of indecency with a child. Following the two-day trial in State District Judge Allan Garrett’s courtroom, Gulley was able to walk free and back to his life.

“Jonathan spent over a month in jail and was unable to work as a gunsmith, which is a profession that he loves, and was unable to see his children during the (one and a half) years that this case took to reach the courts,” Burnet County Public Defender Michelle Moore stated in a media release. “We are relieved that an innocent man can get his life back.”

The allegations against Gulley were that he had sexual contact with a minor in 2014 when he lived in Burnet County. He was indicted in July 2017 on the two counts.

Moore and Nathan Kight, both of the Burnet County Public Defenders office, represented Gulley in the trial, which started March 4.

During the trial, state prosecutors called the child, the child’s mother, and the investigating officer to the stand.

Moore and Kight, however, countered the prosecution’s case with witnesses who “questioned the truthfulness of the mother,” according to the public defender’s office statement. The defense witnesses also challenged the possibility that Gulley had such contact with the child because they “were rarely alone in a house with eight people.”

Gulley also took the stand and refuted the allegations. According to the public defender’s office, he also provided details about the motives behind the accusations against him.

“False accusations have life-altering consequences for the accused,” Moore added.

