Small plane crash lands in Granite Shoals; no injuries

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Three passengers in a small aircraft walked away from a crash landing in Granite Shoals on March 5.

The three Granite Shoals residents were flying in a 1966 Cessna 150 aircraft on their way to Llano from the Bob Sylvester Airpark in Granite Shoals.

A witness contacted the Granite Shoals Police Department between about 12:30 p.m. and 12:40 p.m. to say a plane had grazed treetops on the corner of Barker and Hilldale drives. It spun then came to a stop in the brush and cactuses at the corner of the two streets.

Police officers were on the scene throughout the afternoon.

“They had trouble with the plane and were over (Lake LBJ) and circled back to land and just landed in a field,” City Manager Jeff Looney said.

Police Chief Gary Boshears said this is only the second such crash in Granite Shoals in 13 years.

“The pilot turned back around when he started having mechanical issues and put it down here,” he said.

Passengers were “shaken up but in good spirits,” Boshears said. “They were thanking the Lord everybody was OK.”

Because it is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, city officials declined to release the names of the passengers.

jfierro@thepicayune.com