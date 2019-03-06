Permits ‘good sign’ work to begin on Marble Falls hotel, lofts

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Recent site development permits indicate two large developments could soon be underway in Marble Falls.

The permits are for Fairfield Inn & Suites and 99 Main LLC.

A developer can obtain a site development permit prior to a building permit to allow them to move dirt and do some clearing work while building details are under review.

Fairfield Inn & Suites has been in the process of developing 801 La Ventana into a hotel since 2017.

A previous site development permit was set to expire.

“So their renewal should be taken as a good sign,” said Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Christian Fletcher.

According to previous records, the proposed Fairfield Inn & Suites will be a four-story, 87-room hotel.

The new permit did not provide further details on planned construction dates.

The Lofts at 99 Main permit says “grading” work will be done on the nearly 2-acre tract. The Lofts at 99 Main opened a sales office last fall.

The condominiums will include 80 residences in the five-story building with retail space on street level.

Both developments are expected to boost the city’s economy once opened.

Fletcher said the hotel could generate at least $175,000 annually in hotel occupancy tax revenue and about $160,000 in property tax revenue to all taxing entities.

The Lofts at 99 Main is projected to generate about $50,000 per year for the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and about $200,000 per year in property tax revenue for all taxing entities.

