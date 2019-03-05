Kingsland man gets 20 years in bar fight involving gun

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A 45-year-old Kingsland man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Feb. 26 after being found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to an altercation during which he threatened two people with a gun.

A Llano County jury recommended the sentence for Michael Andrew Horn, who was found guilty of the aggravated assault charge following a two-day trial in State District Judge Allan Garrett’s courtroom. The judge sentenced Horn in accordance with the recommendation.

The charge stems from a January 2018 altercation in a Buchanan Dam bar.

According to prosecutors, Horn and another man got into a fight at Fuzzy’s Bar on the evening of Jan. 2, 2018. After the fight broke up and the other man was leaving in his truck, Horn ran at the man while holding a handgun and threatened his life. The man was able to speed away, prosecutors told the jury.

Horn returned to the bar while still holding the gun and threatened the bartender, telling her “she had better not call the police,” according to a media release from the Llano County District Attorney’s Office.

After the jury found Horn guilty, prosecutors unveiled a string of other convictions, including felony drug possession and numerous misdemeanor cases of assault, terroristic threat, possession of prohibited weapons, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

According to the media release, witnesses at the scene testified that “they had feared for their lives and families if the gun had been fired, either purposefully or even accidentally.”

Assistant District Attorney Ivan LePendu, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Evan Robbins, pointed out that Horn had a history of violence and weapons charges and his actions endangered everyone at the establishment.

The jury recommended the maximum sentence available for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Punishment ranged from two to 20 years.

“The jurors took their civic responsibility very seriously,” LePendu stated in the release. “They carefully listened to all of the witnesses and considered all of the evidence in both the guilt and punishment phases of the trial. They jury showed this community that threatening the life and safety of others with a handgun is not acceptable, and they held Mr. Horn accountable for doing so.”

