Realtors association offering multiple $1,000 scholarships

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Applications are being accepted through June 1 for ten $1,000 scholarships to be awarded from the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors.

Five of the scholarships will go to immediate association family members, and the other five will go to graduates from Burnet and Llano counties.

The scholarships are for students who graduated before Jan. 1, 2019, to put toward continuing education.

Candidates must have completed at least one 12-hour semester at a university, junior/community college, trade, or technical school, and carry a cumulative 2.75 or higher grade-point average.

Applications are available online, by emailing membership@highlandlakesrealtors.com, or by calling (830) 693-5787.

Scholarship winners will be announced before the start of the fall semester.

