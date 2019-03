The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Feb. 18-24, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adrian Gene Arellano, 37, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 20: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Thomas Lowell Berry, 61, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 21: criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Tristian Wayne Cannedy, 17, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 23: possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of promise to appear, consumption of alcohol by minor.

Kenneth Timothy Chittim, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 23: theft of livestock, hunting without landowner consent, hunting on public road or right of way, possession of carcass without landowner consent.

Sammy Alvin Cordell Jr., 57, of Llano was arrested Feb. 20: capias pro fine-junked vehicles/public nuisance.

Anthony Joseph Green, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 22: motion to adjudicate-endangering child.

Alan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 19: motion to revoke-prohibited substance/item in correction/civic community facility.

Lane Anthony Hemphill, 22, of Llano was arrested Feb. 22: commitment-burglary of habitation.

Johnna Denay Johnson, 27, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 21: possession of controlled substance.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 39, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 20: bench warrant.

George Albert Pemberton, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 19: driving with invalid license, possession of dangerous drug.

Gary Reese, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 21: murder.

Tommy Derrick Robinson, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 25: assault causing bodily injury.

Halston Wayne Sawyer, 20, of Llano was arrested Feb. 22: failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Kevin Eugene Statler, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 18: capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released after paying fines.

Alexis Jean Wutzke, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 22: assault causing bodily injury.