STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

A 15,000-cubic-yard debris pile near Granite Shoals City Hall should begin disappearing next week.

Burnet County commissioners decided March 1 to contract with Texas Disposal Systems to remove the debris accumulated from the October 2018 flood.

Commissioners are applying for a $350,000 grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture to help pay for most of the cost. The county estimates the debris pile removal to cost about $356,000.

Jay Howard, who works for Texas Disposal Systems, attended the special called meeting and said work should begin sometime next week.

Once work begins, Howard said the job should take about two weeks to complete.

“We have to do a site assessment for safety on (March 4),” Howard told commissioners. “We’re chomping at the bit to get it.”

Commissioners also voted to contract with True North Emergency Management for monitoring services.

Monitors verify how much debris is in each load removed from the site.

