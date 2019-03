The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb 22-28, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michael Lynn Cole, 46, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 22: bail jumping and failure to appear. Released Feb. 27 on $10,000 bond.

Jennifer Carol Mayer, 46, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 22: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Anthony Philip Morris, 29, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 22: failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released Feb. 23 on $1,500 bond.

Ross Lee Shafer, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 22: possession of controlled substance.

Kent Arthur Thompson, 63, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 22: driving while intoxicated.

Victor Damian Garcia, 33, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 23: public intoxication. Released Feb. 24 on $1,500 bond.

Yolanda Michelle Rivas, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 23: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 24 on $2,000 bond.

Megan Renee Rodarte, 28, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 23: possession of controlled substance.

Ricardo Sanchez Rodriguez, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 23: public intoxication. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Dylan Blake Carnes, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 25: criminal trespass.

Vladimir Antonio Bernardo Castillo Chacon, 24, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 25: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license. Released same day after paying fine.

Tony Lynn Langley, 58, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 25: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 26 on $15,000 bond.

Ignacio Urbina Silvas III, 26, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 25: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, driving with invalid license. Released Feb. 26 on $3,500 bond.

Eduardo Alonzo Uribe, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 25: robbery. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Bonnie Russell Wood, 61, of Llano was arrested Feb. 25: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, failure to drive in single lane.

Misael Botello, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 26: failure to comply with requirements on striking highway fixture. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Dylan Blake Carnes, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 26: bond revocation-criminal trespass, failure to identify.

Allen Mark Corley, 25, of Johnson City was arrested Feb. 26: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Robert Dylan Gonzales, 26, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 26: possession of controlled substance. Released Feb. 27 on $2,500 bond.

Robert Kenneth Swain Harris, 35, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 26: criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance. Released Feb. 27 on $4,500 bond.

Michael Vincent Ragsdale, 30, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 26: motion to adjudicate guilt-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Ashley Kiera Sosa, 17, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 26: capias pro fine-failure to maintain responsibility, capias pro fine-speeding, possession of marijuana. Released Feb. 27 on $500 bond.

Taylor Jay Staten, 27, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 26: commitment-unauthorized use of vehicle.

Joshua James Tovar, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 26: possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Justin Lee Vasquez, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Feb. 27 on $2,500 bond.

Jorge Camacho Jr., 31, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 27: driving with invalid license. Released Feb. 28 on $1,500 bond.

William Canchola, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 27: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $500 bond.

Cody Len Harper, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 27: possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property.

Carlos Mejia-Muyuc, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 27: no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, defective head lamps, immigration detainer.

Sara Elizabeth Werner, 27, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 27: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Feb. 28 on personal recognizance.

Edgar Rene Medina, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 28: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 39, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 28: criminal trespass.