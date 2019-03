STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

More fast-food options are coming to Burnet.

City Manager David Vaughn said Feb. 28 that Burger King and Captain D’s are coming to 2.6 acres on U.S. 281 after the property sale closed.

Captain D’s is a seafood chain that began in 1969 as Mr. D’s Seafood and Hamburgers in Donelson, Tennessee. The nearest one to the area is in Stephenville, with many more in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The future Burnet King-Captain D’s location is south of town between the recently built Taco Bell and the Chicken Express on the west side of the highway.

“We do not have an anticipated construction date yet, but the permits are almost ready to be issued, so construction should begin soon,” Vaughn said.

