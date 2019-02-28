Train to be ‘eyes’ in the field for National Weather Service

FROM STAFF REPORTS

With winter eventually giving way to spring and summer, the Highland Lakes could find itself in the crosshairs of Mother Nature’s power when it comes to storms and flooding.

The National Weather Service and the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management are hosting SkyWarn and FloodAware training sessions from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vanderveer in Burnet. Both classes are free and open to the public.

In the SkyWarn session, National Weather Service and county officials will cover severe weather topics specific to south Central Texas, which includes the Highland Lakes. After completing the training, participants will be official weather spotters for the National Weather Service and serve as its “eyes” in the field.

Officials stated that the real-time information spotters provide the service can help save lives and property.

During FloodAware training, participants will learn about flood and flash flood issues specific to the Hill Country and Highland Lakes, which is part of Flash Flood Alley.

The training will focus on the meteorology behind record flooding in this part of the country.

Most of the training includes information from the National Weather Service, the local emergency management office, and river authorities.

There’s no need to register; just show up. Call the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management at (512) 715-5262 for more information.

