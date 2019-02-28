Granite Shoals to improve drainage on three main roads

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

After saving money on a recent major road project, Granite Shoals city staff proposed improving drainage on the city’s three main arteries.

During the City Council meeting Feb. 26, council members voted to spend $204,325 for work to be done on Phillips Ranch Road, Valley View Lane, and Prairie Creek Road. The funds will come from bond money the city saved from the recent improvement projects on those roads.

City Manager Jeff Looney said this work is in addition to previously planned improvements to those three roads.

“We want to do it right,” he said.

The work includes extending pipes to better channel the water along ditches adjacent to the affected roads.

Gonzalez and Lindsey LLC of Burnet will do the work. The cost breaks down to $85,550 for Valley View, $65,325 for Prairie Creek Road, and $53,450 for North Phillips Ranch Road.

Residents approved a $3 million road bond to improve those three roadways.

Looney said this work is important because of the use of those roads.

“This will help preserve those roads, and they’ll last longer,” Looney said.

The council also approved taking $34,271.68 from the Hotel Occupancy Tax to pay for a digital sign created by Entech. The 12.8-foot-by-8-foot electronic LED sign will be placed along Phillips Ranch Road near the entrance to City Hall.

Looney said it will be used for announcements of festivals, water stages, burn bans, other warnings, and upcoming council and commission meetings.

