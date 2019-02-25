Kingsland man charged with murder in woman’s death

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A 26-year-old Kingsland man was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with murder, according to Llano County Jail records.

Gary Reese posted a $50,000 bond later that day.

The arrest is in connection with the death of 49-year-old Rachel Mansell.

Llano County deputies found Mansell at a residence in Kingsland on Jan. 19 with “severe trauma about her body.”

Reese was injured and showed up at the door of a residence Jan. 19. During that investigation, deputies learned of a possible homicide at a nearby home. Reese was transported to a San Antonio hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was arrested upon his release.

Check back with DailyTrib.com as details become available.

editor@thepicayune.com