Llano County Jail bookings for period of Feb. 11-17, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Feb. 11-17, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose R. Aguilar, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 12: driving with invalid license.

Ryan Joseph Allard, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 16: no driver’s license, rider not secured by seatbelt, expired license plates/registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no valid driver’s license in possession, speeding, failure to appear.

Robin Kent Bergland Jr., 37, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 11: theft of firearm.

Curey Ray Bounds, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 16: no driver’s license.

John Micheal Cardullo, 38, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 17: driving with invalid license.

Sammy Alvin Cordell III, 33, of Llano was arrested Feb. 17: possession of drug paraphernalia. Transported same day to Burnet County Jail.

Karie Lee Courtney, 39, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 16: possession of marijuana.

Mario Valencio Gomez, 32, of Johnson City was arrested Feb. 16: resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of marijuana, public intoxication.

Christopher W. Hopkins, 35, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 16: driving while intoxicated.

Gregory C. Hughes, 64, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 16: assault on family/household member.

Elizabeth Rhea Illing, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 12: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Dana King, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 10: injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.

Zachariah Zeno Lawrence, 21, of Llano was arrested Feb.16: violation of bond/protective order.

Corey Paul Lee, 28, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 12: no valid driver’s license in possession, no driver’s license.

Cynthia Lynn Mabry, 58, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 15: commitment-driving while intoxicated, public intoxication.

Matthew Shane Marshall, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 14: motion to revoke probation-possession of controlled substance.

Anthony Wayne Martinez, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 12: failure to use turn signal.

Richard Lee McDowell, 37, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Sydney Kathleen Moore, 28, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 15: failure to appear-theft of service.

Robert Horace Newman, 41, of Llano was arrested Feb. 17: no driver’s license, indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Monica Olivia, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 15: driving while intoxicated.

Lane Alan Peavy, 20, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 14: commitment.

Felicia Louise-Finmark Perez, 19, of Llano was arrested Feb. 12: possession of controlled substance.

Jesse Donaldo Sarmiento III, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 15: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Robert Lee Singleton, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 14: driving with invalid license.

Gene Paul Wallin, 59, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 15: possession of marijuana.

Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 12: driving with invalid license.