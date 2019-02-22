Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Feb. 15-21, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb 15-21, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose Alfredo Blanco-Molinero, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 15: publish/threat to publish intimate visual material.

Bryant James Brand, 28, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15: warrant-parole violation.

Faye Ann Campbell, 46, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15: possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Jesse Wayne Campbell, 27, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $500 bond.

Frankie Lee Felan, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 15: motion to revoke-hindering secured creditors. Released Feb. 20 to Coryell County.

Jordan Mackenzee Miller, 27, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15: cruelty to non-livestock animals-kill/poison/serious bodily injury, cruelty to non-livestock animals-failure to provide. Released Feb. 16 on $2,500 bond.

Ty Junior Reynolds, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 15: possession of marijuana. Released Feb. 16 on $1,500 bond.

Juan Gabriel Tinajera, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 15: motion to revoke-assault with deadly weapon. Released Feb. 17 on $35,000 bond.

Nathan Allen Young, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 15: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released Feb. 16 on $10,000 bond.

Micah Cary Coffee, 30, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 16: driving with invalid license. Released Feb. 17 on $1,500 bond.

Zachary Thomas Grier, 23, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 16: disregarding stop sign. Released Feb. 17 on $500 bond.

Domingo Angel Quintero, 45, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 16: child support.

Kaitlyn Dawn Willard, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 16: bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance, abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence, possession of controlled substance.

Sammy Alvin Cordell, 33, of Llano was arrested Feb. 17: theft of property.

Darwin Eliu Diaz-Flores, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 17: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Rocky David Gwin, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 17: driving with invalid license. Released Feb. 18 on personal recognizance.

Juan Elias Nunez, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 17: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Justin Charles Schlueter, 34, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Feb. 17: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released after paying fine.

Richard Keith Cornelius, 68, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 19: possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Noel Coronel, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 19: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Robert Horace Newman Jr., 41, of Llano was arrested Feb. 19: indecency with child-sexual contact, no driver’s license.

Cutter Ashton Sims, 24, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 19: theft of property, false statement-property/credit. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Cesar Edgardo Solorzano, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Feb. 20 on $5,000 bond.

Ethan Nathaniel Baladez, 17, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 20: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ava Marie Brown, 46, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 20: driving with invalid license. Released Feb. 20 on personal recognizance.

Paul Macias Hernandez III, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 20: possession of controlled substance. Released Feb. 21 on $5,000 bond.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 39, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 20: bench warrant-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bench warrant-interfering with emergency request for assistance, bench warrant-displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.

Lucio Roy Atkinson, 47, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 21: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

James Logan Diez, 62, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 21: possession of child pornography.

Johnna Denay Johnson, 27, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 21: child support.

Christopher Chansler Smith, 29, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 21: possession of controlled substance, bench warrant-assault on family/household member.