Marble Falls, Burnet finish strong at state swim and dive meet

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Burnet and Marble Falls high schools made a splash at the Class 5A swimming and diving state meet with three top-11 finishes.

The competition was Feb. 15-16 at the University of Texas at Austin.

Burnet junior diver Tanner Keitch was seventh in one-meter diving with 396.20 points.

Marble Falls sophomore Landry Stewart finished 11th in the girls 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes 11.81 seconds, while teammate Taylor Ashbaugh, a freshman, was 10th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.53.

Stewart also finished 20th in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:17.54.

The Lady Mustangs simply qualifying for the state meet was impressive since this is the first year the athletics department offered swimming as a sport, and the team consisted of only two student-athletes. They each needed to finish in the top two at regionals or receive an at-large bid based on times to qualify for the state meet.

Marble Falls High School girls athletic coordinator John Berkman said coaches and administrators couldn’t be prouder of the duo.

“For them to make the state meet sets the bar,” he said. “It starts a tradition of success because of how they finished this season. They both swam the best they could have.”

Burnet divers Angelica Orocso, a sophomore, and Zoe Nicholl, a freshman, were 13th and 16th, respectively, in the one-meter diving competition. Orosco earned 320.90 points, while Nicholl scored 307.90 points.

“It was an awesome day,” Burnet head coach Stephanie Pegues said. “We are so proud of everything that these three have accomplished, not just at state but throughout the whole season.”

Each Burnet diver was an honorable mention in all-state team selection.

jfierro@thepicayune.com