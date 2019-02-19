Johnson City man charged in theft of Burnet County rams

FROM STAFF REPORTS

An investigation by a Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s special ranger led to the Feb. 12 arrest of Cody Rahe White, 36, of Johnson City in the theft of four rams from a Burnet County ranch last fall.

In November 2018, a Burnet County rancher reported that someone had stolen the four rams. A witness reported that the suspect or suspects were driving a black Jeep Cherokee with a red trailer.

A few days later, Special Ranger Mike Barr was contacted after the rams turned up on a Harper ranch, west of Fredericksburg. During his investigation, Barr learned from an employee at the Harper ranch that the suspect had delivered four rams to the property and taken a $2,000 payment for the animals.

Eventually, Barr obtained a warrant for White’s arrest.

On Feb. 12, a Fredericksburg police officer pulled over a black Jeep Cherokee for a defective brake light. During the stop, officers took White into custody for driving without a license as well as six outstanding warrants. Five of the warrants were traffic-related while the sixth was related to the stolen rams.

White was booked into the Gillespie County Jail and released later the same day after posting bond.

Barr applauded the Burnet County witness for his vigilance and reminded the public that Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association special rangers are available to help with a wide variety of farm and ranch cases, not just theft of cattle. The ranger also thanked the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, the Fredericksburg Police Department, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, and the Burnet County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the theft may call Barr at (830) 997-7585 or the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward.

editor@thepicayune.com