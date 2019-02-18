Llano County Jail bookings for period of Feb. 4-10, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Feb. 4-10, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adam Michael Adrian, 36, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 8: traffic offense. Released Feb. 9 to see judge.

Kirstie Rene Balbas, 26, of Bluffton was arrested Feb. 4: assault on public servant, public intoxication. Released same day on $15,000 bond and fine.

Lance Bilski, 49, of Llano was arrested Feb. 8: sale/distribution/display of harmful material to minor.

James Robert Blackwood, 34, of Llano was arrested Feb. 3: commitment order, theft of property, possession of controlled substance.

Rowdy Jack Curby, 42, of Hoover’s Valley was arrested Feb. 7: possession controlled substance.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7: driving with invalid license.

Thomas Lynn Eaton, 72, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 7: misappropriation of trust fund.

Edgar Dain Estrada Rubio, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 11: driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Isaih Gonzales-Hardy, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 7: possession of marijuana.

Isaac Gonzales, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 8: unauthorized use of vehicle, burglary of vehicle, criminal mischief.

Maria Del Carmen Guzman-Diaz, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 10: aggravated assault on date/family/household member with weapon.

Farren Michelle Hawkins, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 7: burglary of building, motion to withdrawal surety-engaging in organized crime.

Xavier Haynes, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 6: possession of marijuana.

Laura Bell Henderson, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7: criminal mischief, health and safety violation.

Christopher Johnson, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 6: possession of marijuana.

Dana King, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb 10: injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.

Lori Ann Lewis, 22, of Llano was arrested Feb. 7: sale to minors-alcohol. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Steve Alan Marshall, 59, of Llano was arrested Feb. 7: aggravated robbery.

Robert Lee Merkel, 60, of Llano was arrested Feb. 7: aggravated robbery.

David Montoya-Meza, 49, of Llano was arrested Feb. 4: liquor violation, escape from custody, criminal mischief, immigration detainer.

Kevin Calloway Moore, 42, of Tow was arrested Feb. 5: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Courtney Jayne Murphy, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 5: driving with invalid license.

Chase Frazier Parker Sr., 53, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 4: driving with invalid license.

Mario Roberto Rincon, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 7: driving with invalid license.

Cara L. Scofield, 52, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 4: illegal dumping, driving with invalid license.

Thomas Edward Serenbetz, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 9: driving with invalid license.

Cody Allen Shaw, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 8: driving with invalid license.

Elena Mirelez Smith, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 9: driving with invalid license.

Thelma Veronica Suarez, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 4: driving with invalid license.