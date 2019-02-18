Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Feb. 8-14, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb 8-14, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Shawn Michael Adams, 31, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 8: burglary of building, theft of firearm, theft of property.

Franco Cristobal Aguilar, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 8: harassment. Released Feb. 9 on $3,000 bond.

Kristina Nicole Baze, 33 of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 8: failure to appear-theft of property, capias pro fine-theft. Released Feb. 10 after paying fine.

William Coley Bell, 20, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 8: commitment-evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 8: unauthorized use of vehicle, theft from person.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 39, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 8: bail jumping-failure to appear.

John Paul Myers, 40, of Llano was arrested Feb. 8: possession of controlled substance.

Marco Antonio Ramirez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 8: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

George Thomas Schilling, 38 of Burnet was arrested Feb. 8: bail jumping-failure to appear.

Erik Arenesen Scobie, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 8: assault on family/household member.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 8: possession of controlled substance.

Brian Wesley Freitag, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief. Released Feb. 10 on personal recognizance.

Samantha Ashley Freitag, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 9: assault causing bodily injury. Released Feb. 10 on $2,500 bond.

Marco Antonio Moreno-Martinez, 25 of Granite Shoals and Kingsland was arrested Feb 10: assault causing bodily injury, immigration detainer. Released to Travis County Jail.

Timothy Tyler Coleman, 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 11: assault on public servant, terroristic threat against peace officer, driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 12 on $10,000 bond.

Kymie Jo Gray, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 11: possession of prohibited weapon-knuckles, possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-theft.

Dustin Allen Hooten, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 11: possession of controlled substance.

Harlan Russell Jessup, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 11: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shane Ray Watkins, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 11: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $500 bond.

Matthew Nazzerino Defelice, 20, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, theft of property, motion to revoke-theft of property.

Gary Wayne East, 63, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12: unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of marijuana.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 12: evading arrest/detention with vehicle or watercraft, reckless driving, motion to revoke-prohibited substance/item in correction/community facility.

Donald Ray Keese, 34, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12: no driver’s license, disregarding stop sign. Released on personal recognizance.

Tamara Elaine Meredith, 51, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, driving with invalid license. Released Feb. 14 on $8,000 bond.

Davis Raabe, 25, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12: probable violation-indecency with child-exposure.

Steven Joseph Templet, 30, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12: false drug test-falsification device, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Timothy Dewayne Alexander, 68, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 14: public intoxication.

Felicia Dawn Andrews, 40, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 14: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Tabatha Brewer, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 14: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truant conduct, capias pro fine-failure to follow court order.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 14: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Andrea Guadalupe Camero, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 14: possession of marijuana.

Brian Wesley Freitag, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 14: injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.