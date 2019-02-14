Motorcyclist leads law enforcement on winding chase before crashing into patrol car

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A motorcycle driver on Feb. 12 took law enforcement on a winding chase through Marble Falls before his escapades came to an end after crashing into a Marble Falls police car in front of Chick-fil-A on U.S. 281.

The driver, Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores, was charged with evading arrest and reckless driving.

A Burnet County sheriff’s deputy first saw the red Ducati motorcycle and driver in the 100 block of U.S. 281 in Marble Falls at 7:36 p.m., and noticed the vehicle didn’t have a license plate. The deputy stated in a probable cause affidavit that the suspect began driving between other vehicles at a high rate of speed.

The driver initially pulled over for the deputy but then took off.

The deputy began pursuing the motorcycle and alerted other law enforcement. The suspect, according to the affidavit, evaded officers and failed to yield to an emergency vehicle at one point.

The driver eventually turned west on RR 1431 in Marble Falls and sped to the Northwood intersection, where he cut through a gas station parking lot before making his way north on Northwood Drive. According to the affidavit, the driver turned on Pony Drive and made his way to Bluebonnet Drive, continuing to evade officers.

The driver led officers north on Bluebonnet Drive through a residential neighborhood before turning east on Northwood Drive and emerging on U.S. 281, where he was met by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

The suspect slipped past the officers and headed for the Chick-fil-A parking lot in the 2100 block of U.S. 281. According to the affidavit, the suspect sped through the parking lot and drive-through, attempting to evade law enforcement.

He eventually crashed into a Marble Falls police patrol vehicle.

Deputies transported Hawley to the Burnet County Jail, where he was still being held as of Feb. 14. Along with the two chase-related charges, Hawley is being held on an unrelated Llano County charge.

