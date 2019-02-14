Granite Shoals considering public restroom at Quarry Park

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Granite Shoals City Council reopened talks about placing a public restroom at Quarry Park near City Hall during its regular meeting Feb. 12.

Months earlier, former City Manager Ken Nickel began researching costs and options.

On Feb. 12, Mayor Carl Brugger and current City Manager Jeff Looney told council members they had been talking to Marble Falls-based CorWorth RFL, an “industry leader in designing, building, and installing prefabricated modular restrooms and other public buildings,” according to its website.

The projected cost is $170,000 for the structure, which would be compliant with the American with Disabilities Act. The restroom will include men’s and women’s facilities.

“These bathrooms have a great reputation in Marble Falls,” Looney said of the CorWorth structures. “We want to buy it because it’s the best.”

He said these bathrooms have sturdy structures, and “the construction is extremely high.”

CorWorth builds restrooms at its facility in Marble Falls and, once completed, transports them to the site. The CorWorth team installs the restroom. The only construction city staff members must do is have water and sewer lines opened with a site pad on top.

The bathroom building will be placed on top of the pad. Workers will connect the building to the pipes.

“It’s ready to go the next day,” Looney said. “Construction is so solid.”

CorWorth recently completed and installed a public restroom for the city of Marble Falls on the corner of Main and Third streets. The company is installing another one in Marble Falls’ Johnson Park the week of March 18.

Looney said the city of Granite Shoals will have to raise some money to pay for the bathroom and have applied for grants.

City council members raised concerns that the bathroom structure proposed during the meeting might not be large enough or have enough stalls and urinals to meet the needs of the park or the residents, so Looney said staff members will continue to examine options.

The council also voted to annex the 733-acre Metzger Annex, and the 92-acres Marble Falls Partners, LLC. property, both located on the east side of the city.

Looney said the annexations aren’t about more property tax.

“If there’s a road built on Wirtz Dam (Road) and you have community property along the fence line that incorporates into the city, it protects our borders,” he said. “We’re protecting our borders so no one is incorriging on that.”

Wirtz Dam Road is located between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals, and goes from FM 1431 to the Lower Colorado River Authority property on the north side of the Colorado River. The Texas Department of Transportation is studying the feasibility and cost of constructing a bridge over the Colorado River below Wirtz Dam to link the north and south sides.

Looney said city staff hasn’t heard of any developments or roads being built in that area.

“We’re trying to secure our future,” he said.

In other business, the council also voted

* to increase the speed limit from 30 mph to 35 mph on every part of Phillips Ranch Road now that the artery has been constructed to a smooth surface. The new speed limit is in effect now.

