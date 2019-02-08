Llano finds fix to keep water on during system work

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Llano has found a work-around to keep the city’s residents, businesses, schools, and hospital from losing water pressure during work on the water system.

A contract change order approved by the City Council on Feb. 4 for an additional $91,000 will keep water service from being interrupted.

Water pressures in lower elevations in the city were too high, so the city last summer contracted with Prota Inc. to install pressure-reducing valves.

However, the project was based on old water system maps.

“When the lines were located and dug up, the historic information was discovered to be inaccurate,” said City Manager Scott Edmonson. “This made the possibility of a citywide loss of pressure a real risk.”

Instead of interrupting service to install the valves, the city will instead install temporary bypasses while the main water lines are under construction.

“The risk of a citywide loss of pressure is extremely low with the new plan,” Edmonson said.

A timeframe for the work is still being determined, according to Edmonson.

Also during the Feb. 4 meeting, the board directed Edmonson to negotiate repairs for the Splash Pad at Badu Park, which was destroyed during the October flood.

“People understand based on the circumstances that if we didn’t have it ready until the end of May, I think they’ll probably understand that,” Edmonson said during the meeting.

