Llano County Jail bookings for period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Christine Marie Adams, 44, of Llano was arrested Jan. 31: theft of service.

Terry Allen Bolen, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 2: public intoxication. Released same day after time served.

Emanuel Louis Camero, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 3: parole violation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Sean Paul Evatt, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 30: administrative release violator.

Laura Bell Henderson, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 3: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.

Dalton Walker Johnson, 23 of Llano was arrested Jan. 31: possession of controlled substance.

Jake Rae King, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 2: diving with invalid license.

Brandon Alexander Lane, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 28: driving with invalid license.

Roddy Joseph Lawson, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 29: driving with invalid license.

Tammy Whitaker Ledbetter, 55, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 29: possession of controlled substance.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 39 of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 1: failure to appear-burglary of a building, failure to appear-theft of property.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 29: motion to revoke parole-criminal mischief.

Susan Melissa Martin, 49, of Llano was arrested Feb. 2: public intoxication. Released Feb. 3 with credit for time served.

David Montoya-Meza, 49, of Llano was arrested Jan. 31: theft of service. Released Feb. 1 on $2,500 bond.

Lee Ann Potter, 44, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 31: motion to adjudicate guilt-forgery of financial instrument-elderly.

Sean Rapstine, 48, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 1: assault causing bodily injury-bond revocation, failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Seth Scott Rogers, 23, of Llano was arrested Feb. 1: tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.

Michael Schmidt, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 29: possession of marijuana.

Cooter Allen Stone, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 31: health and safety violation. Released Feb. 1 with credit for time served.

Thelma Veronica Suarez, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 4: driving with invalid license.