Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Feb. 1-7, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb.1-7, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dominic Joseph Briziendine, 26, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 1: aggravated robbery, prohibited substance/item in correction/civic community facility.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb.1: surety surrender-terroristic threat of family/household member.

Dana Rae Michaud, 46, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 1: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Bradlee James Dunlevy, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 2: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 3 on $2,500 bond.

Marissa Diane Herrera, 20, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 2: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 3 on $1,500 bond.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 39, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 2: failure to appear-burglary of building, failure to appear-theft of property.

Dylan Gabriel Luna, 18, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 2: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $500 bond.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 2: possession of controlled substance, criminal trespass. Released Feb. 3 on $28,500.

Dayne Steven Perry, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 2: theft of property. Released Feb. 4 on $1,500 bond.

Monica Quintero, 18, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 2: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ricardo Sanchez Rodriguez, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 2: public intoxication. Released Feb. 3 on personal recognizance.

Janet Maxine Shelton, 63, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 2: capias pro fine-public intoxication. Released Feb. 3 after laying out fine.

Jose Guadalupe Villarreal-Tovar, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 2: injury of child/elderly/disabled.

Harlan Russell Jessup, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 3: violation of probation-accident involving damage to vehicle.

James David Kincheloe, 54, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 3: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. Released Feb. 5 on $7,500 bond.

Jeffrey David McClintock, 39, of Llano was arrested Feb. 4: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 6 with credit for time served.

Jerry David Pafford, 63, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 4: assault causing bodily injury.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 4: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession marijuana, bond revocation-theft of property, bond-revocation-unlawfully carrying weapon, bond-revocation-burglary of building, bond revocation-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 18, Granite Shoals was arrested Feb 5: possession of controlled substance, aggravated assault of date/family/household member, assault causing bodily injury, bond revocation-criminal trespass of habitation/shelter.

Casey Jasper Elderkin, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 5: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Colby Lane Mueller-Langley, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 5: unauthorized use of vehicle, driving while intoxicated, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.

Niza Jazmn Reyes, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 5: assault causing bodily injury, bond revocation-criminal trespass, bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Cara Limon Scofield, 52, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 5: illegal dumping.

Steven Robert Stueckroth, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 5: bond revocation-assault of family/household member. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Robby Lynn Bolen, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 6: harassment. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Joshua Morgan Dupree, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 6: motion to revoke-forgery of government/national government instrument.

Richard Carl Huber, 57, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 6: sex offender’s duty to register.

Isaiah Moyambo, 20, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 6: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, failure to identify as fugitive.

Ashley Ann Ryan, 37, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 6: accident involving damage to vehicle. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Keith Obrien Scott, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 6: driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Phillip John Hatfield, 37, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 7: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Jackie Lee Lett, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 7: indictment-sexual assault of child.

Rodolfo Llanas, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 7: terroristic threat of family/household member, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Dee Roberson, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 7: bond insufficient-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Sage Haden Soell, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 7: failure to appear, driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Ayla Vidaure, 23, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 7: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, assault on public servant, assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $19,500 bond.