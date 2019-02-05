February is Fine Forgiveness Month at Burnet County libraries

Guilt over those overdue fines keeping you out of the library? The Burnet County Library System has February booked as Fine Forgiveness Month.

Patrons need only visit their Burnet County library branch from Feb. 1-28, and fines from overdue materials will be forgiven. This does not include charges for lost or damaged items, but librarians are willing to work with patrons to clear up their accounts, according to a Burnet County Library System media release.

For more information, patrons should contact their library branch:

Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. in Marble Falls, (830) 693-3023

Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St. in Burnet, (512) 715-5228

Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram, (512) 355-2113

Call the above numbers or visit the websites for the hours of each branch.