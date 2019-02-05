Categorized | Community

February is Fine Forgiveness Month at Burnet County libraries

Burnet County Library System librarians Chelsi Alvarez (left), Rebecca Noah, and Judy Hartman. Courtesy photo

Guilt over those overdue fines keeping you out of the library? The Burnet County Library System has February booked as Fine Forgiveness Month.

Patrons need only visit their Burnet County library branch from Feb. 1-28, and fines from overdue materials will be forgiven. This does not include charges for lost or damaged items, but librarians are willing to work with patrons to clear up their accounts, according to a Burnet County Library System media release.

For more information, patrons should contact their library branch:

Call the above numbers or visit the websites for the hours of each branch.


