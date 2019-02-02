Williamson County murder suspect caught near Bertram

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Authorities arrested a suspect in a Bartlett murder northeast of Bertram late Feb. 1.

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7400 block of FM 243 East after the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office notified BCSO that they had tracked a 32-year-old suspect in a homicide to that location. Williamson County SWAT and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter also responded to the area.

The situation began earlier that night in Bartlett, a town northeast of Georgetown in Williamson County. The Bartlett Police Department responded to call regarding a deceased person that turned into a homicide investigation. During the course of the investigation, officers identified a 32-year-old Bartlett man as a suspect.

Investigators were able to track the man to the Burnet County location and notified BCSO at about 10:20 p.m. Friday.

The DPS helicopter was able to locate the suspect, who was in his vehicle in a field. Authorities established a perimeter.

The DPS and Williamson County deputies used drones to observe the 32-year-old as a tactical unit prepared to go in after the suspect. But as Williamson SWAT was moving in, the suspect surrendered.

Williamson County deputies took the man into custody.

The names of the suspect and the deceased person had not been released at the time of this report.

Agencies participating in this effort include the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Burnet Police Department, and the Burnet Fire Department.

