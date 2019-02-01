Llano County Jail bookings for period of Jan. 20-27, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Jan. 20-27, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joseph Edwin Brandt, 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 23: burglary of a building.

Klena Claudine Fletcher, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 20: driving with invalid license.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 24: bond insufficient-prohibited substance in correctional facility.

Melvin Hunt, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 23: assault causing bodily injury.

Jeremiah Alan James, 19, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 21: commitment.

Brandon Krause, 29, of Llano was arrested Jan. 22: failure to identify as fugitive, possession of controlled substance.

Steve Alan Marshall, 59, of Llano was arrested Jan. 23: failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Joseph Tyler Melton, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 24: capias pro fine-violation of driver’s license restriction.

Noah Jarredlee Najar, 40, of Llano was arrested Jan. 21: attempting to take weapon from officer, liquor violation.

Melora Claudette Ray, 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 23: alcohol beverage code violation.

Carlos Wayne Schaeffer, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 26: driving with invalid license.

Derek Edward Sherwin, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 27: interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Shilah Oneida Wright, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 26: possession of controlled substance, bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance.