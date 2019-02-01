LCRA extends lakes Marble Falls, LBJ lowerings three weeks

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Lakes LBJ and Marble Falls will remain lowered for three additional weeks until March 18, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

The LCRA consulted with the cities of Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay to extend the lake lowerings to assist residents recovering from the October flood.

The extra time will allow residents more time to remove debris and repair docks and retaining walls.

“It will be awhile before waterfront property owners on the Colorado River in the Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls areas can recover from the October flood and adjust to changes in the river,” said Phil Wilson, LCRA general manager. “Normally, a drawdown would not last more than two months, but we have not experienced a flood of this magnitude from the Llano River since 1935. After talking with local officials and residents about the extent of damage to private property and amount of cleanup still needed, we determined a longer drawdown was warranted.”

Lakes LBJ and Marble Falls are scheduled to be refilled beginning March 18, with both lakes returning to normal operating ranges by March 22.

“I am very pleased to be working closely with Phil Wilson and his staff at LCRA as we continue to address the post-flood recovery,” Marble Falls Mayor John Packer said. “We jointly reached the conclusion that the drawdown should be extended three weeks to allow property owners more time to complete repairs and cleanup.”

Horseshoe Bay Mayor Steve Jordan said the city’s relationship with LCRA helped lead to this decision.

“The close working relationship we have with LCRA allowed us to be a participant in reaching the decision to continue the lake drawdown period,” Jordan said. “We look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with Phil Wilson and his LCRA team.”

LCRA Executive Vice President of Water John Hoffman will update Marble Falls City Council during its regular meeting Feb. 5 regarding the October flood. The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 800 Third St..

More details about the drawdowns are on the LCRA’s lake lowerings page at lcra.org/lakelowerings.

jared@thepicayune.com