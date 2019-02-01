Free tax return assistance available in Marble Falls, Burnet

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is being offered again this year for those needing assistance completing and e-filing income tax returns.

The free program is open to all ages and backgrounds.

Tax return preparation and electronic filing is available in Marble Falls and Burnet at the following locations and times:

• Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls unit, 1701 Broadway St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 5-April 11, except during Spring Break on March 19 and 21.

• Hill Country Community Foundation Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 4-April 8.

In addition to all tax documents, such as W-2 and 1099 forms, those wanting assistance must bring a Social Security card for each person on the return and a driver’s license or other photo identification. A copy of last year’s tax return is useful.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program has been active for more than 50 years. Over 35,000 volunteers working at about 5,000 sites across the country have assisted some 50 million low- to moderate-income taxpayers. More information about the the program as well as information for potential volunteers can be found at aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

For more about the local program, email Bob Watkins at bob.watkins@outlook.com or Judy Fiene at fudy53@gmail.com.