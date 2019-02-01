Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Jan. 24-31, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 24-31, 2019 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Landy Jo Fifer, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 25: possession drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 26 on $500 bond.

Marco Josue Rangel, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 25: failure to yield right of way. Released Jan. 26 to pay fine.

George Thomas Schilling, 38, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 25: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katherine Ray Savage Toner, 58, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 25: theft. Released Jan. 27 with credit for time served.

Javier Estrada Jr., 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 26: driving with invalid license. Released Jan. 27 on $1,500 bond.

Thomas Michael Hoblit Jr., 21, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 26: failure to appear-illegal dumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 26: violation of bond/protective order.

Edgar Rene Medina, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 26: indictment-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released Jan. 29 on $20,000 bond.

Lindsay Anne Terry, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 26: possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, failure to appear.

Elena Valdez, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 26: capias pro fine-animal at large. Released Jan. 27 with credit for time served.

Esteban de Jesus Valdez, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 26: no valid inspection certificate, bond forfeiture-criminal mischief, bond forfeiture-theft of property. Released Jan. 27 on $12,000 bond.

Tina Dorian Amburgey, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 27: driving with invalid license. Released Jan. 28 on personal recognizance.

Ivan Garcia-Landaverde, 34, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 27: possession of controlled substance, public intoxication, immigration detainer.

Lane Alan Peavy, 20, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 28: failure to identify. Released Jan. 29 on $1,500 bond.

Adrian Sanchez Aguirre, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 29: violation bond/protective order. Released Jan. 30 on $5,000 bond.

Dartanyon Deshaen Bloodsaw, 43, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 29: violation of bond/protective order.

Eric Justin Robinson, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 29: theft of property, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 30 on $1,500 bond.

Edgar Jose Rodriquez, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 29: motion to revoke parole-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

John-Joseph Patrick Sanderford, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 29: arson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention.

Sherman Glen Henderson, 39, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 30: terroristic threat against peace officer/judge, terroristic threat against public servant, resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 31 on $16,500 bond.

Celeste Nicole Reyna, 23, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 30: driving with invalid license. Released Jan. 31 on personal recognizance

Jeffrey James Fronk, 51, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 31: driving while intoxicated.

Cleav Robles, 34, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 31: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released same day on $75,000 bond.