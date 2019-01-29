Meet the Mustangs and show your support at Jan. 30 event

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

If you wanted to see all the Marble Falls High School student-athletes hard at work on a typical Wednesday in February, you’d have to stop by a number of places from Mustang Stadium to Hidden Falls Country Club. The winter and spring teams are all getting ready for the next game or upcoming season in their respective venues.

But, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, you can catch all the winter and spring teams under one roof for Meet the Mustangs. The event is 6 p.m. at Max Copeland Gym on the high school campus, 2101 Mustang Drive. There is no admission.

The teams include soccer, track and field, softball, baseball, and basketball.

High school boys athletic coordinator Mike Birdwell said attendees should come dressed in their purple and gold and be for a giant pep rally.

Subvarsity teams will be introduced as one unit, while the varsity athletes will be individually recognized.

The Starlettes and the high school cheerleaders, who recently finished sixth in the state cheerleading competition, will be in attendance, too.

“We want to show the different extracurricular activities in a season,” Birdwell said.

Several Marble Falls Independent School District officials will address attendees including Superintendent Chris Allen, high school Principal Damon Adams, and athletic director Rick Hoover.

The Marble Falls Athletics Booster Club representatives will have merchandise and memberships for sale.

It’s not unusual for more than 300 athletes to be on campus practicing or playing in a contest during the spring. Meet the Mustangs is a way for people to show their appreciation to the youths for representing the community.

“It’s a great event that coaches, players, school officials, and community members all look forward to,” Birdwell said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com