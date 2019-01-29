Llano County approves $1M for flood debris removal with hope of being reimbursed

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Llano County commissioners approved a seven-digit flood debris expenditure and voted against a proposal on how to allocate a $100,000 donation from the Lower Colorado River Authority during their regular meeting Jan. 28.

Without a federal disaster declaration declared from the October flood, county commissioners voted 4-0 to make a budget amendment in order to pay a $1,015,669.05 invoice to T.F.R. Enterprises Inc. for debris removal. County Judge Ron Cunningham was absent from the meeting.

The county has expressed hope in the past that funds spent on flood response will be reimbursed in the future should the event be declared a federal disaster.

Also during the meeting, commissioners voted 3-1 against a proposal for allocation of a $100,000 donation from the LCRA. Precinct 1 Commissioner Peter Jones voted for the proposal.

The draft proposal was based on the process established by Burnet County.

The Llano County draft proposal would have offered use of the full $100,000 for lakebed flood debris cleanup. Like the Burnet County process, the Llano County proposal would have accepted applications from municipalities, property owners associations, and homeowner groups to reimburse in part, or in full, expenditures for the cost of trash receptacles to dispose of lakebed flood debris.

The Llano County proposal would have asked for applications to be submitted between Feb. 1 and Feb. 20 with receipts submitted to the county by May 31.

Without passing, the item could return at a future commissioners court meeting for further consideration.

