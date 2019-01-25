Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber hires new executive director

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

The Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau will have a new executive director beginning Jan. 29.

Jarrod Metzgar was selected for the role after the resignation of Patti Zinsmeyer, which was effective Dec. 31.

Taylor Smith, president of the chamber and CVB, said Metzgar stood out among a field of highly qualified local and out-of-state candidates.

“We had a ton of great applicants, and it’s a tough thing to do,” Smith said. “He hit everything we were looking for, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Metzgar, Smith said, has lived in the area for about 18 months and has 10 years’ experience with events and management from his job at Extraco Events Center in Waco, formerly the Heart O’ Texas Fair Complex.

Now, the Marble Falls chamber only has two vacancies on its staff. Metzgar will be able to review applicants for a special events coordinator as well as director of Tourism and Marketing. Both jobs are posted on the chamber’s website.

