Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 13-20, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-20, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Geren Don Bryant, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 17: possession of dangerous drug.

Klena Claudene Fletcher, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 20: driving with invalid license.

Gena Ray Hutson, 32, of Llano was arrested Jan. 17: terroristic threat.

Sherry Lynn Landrum, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 18: possession of controlled substance.

Cynthia Lynn Mabry, 58, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 18: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Joseph Thurman Mattingly, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 15: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 16 on personal recognizance.

Jordan Richard Monroy, 20, of Llano was arrested Jan. 18: possession of marijuana.

Ashley Nicole Najar, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 17: theft, failure to appear-theft.

Chelsey Dawn Pierce, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 15: driving with invalid license, no driver’s license, child unrestrained in safety seat system, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.

Jesus Rios, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 17: driving with invalid license, burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault.

Leticia Rodriguez, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 18: prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Jonathan Sage, 30, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 14: prohibited weapon-knuckles.

John Shaub, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 19: possession of marijuana.

Waylon Edwin Singleton, 36, of Llano was arrested Jan. 18: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Dylan Travis Young, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 16: commitment order.

Sharon Louise Adams Young, 54, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 17: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.