Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 18-24, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 18-24, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Oscar Florino Alvarez, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 18: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, immigration detainer.

Angela Mae Gomez, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 18: speeding, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-violation of promise to appear. Released Jan. 20 after laying out fine.

Kenneth Weldon Neugent II, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 18: possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 19 on $1,000 bond.

Ty Nickolaus Pulliam, 20, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 18: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 19 on $3,000 bond.

Nathaniel Laurence Sledge, 31, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 18: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 20 on credit for time served.

Manuel Jaramillo, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 20: theft of property. Released Jan. 21 on $7,000 bond.

Felipe Penaloza Rosas, 38, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 20: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Shawn Mathew McKinney, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 21: failure to identify. Released Jan. 22 on $500 bond.

John Richard Murrill, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 21: SRA-abandoning/endangering child, theft of property.

Randall Troy Thompson, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 21: parole violation.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 39, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 23: failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired driver’s license, displaying expired license plates, display wrong, altered or obscured registration, failure to appear, theft.

Theresa Ann Flippin, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 24: theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Kimberly Gail Herron, 37, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 24: possession of marijuana, accident involving damage to vehicle, possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $10,500 bond.

Samantha Sue Johnson, 31, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 24: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jobena Marie McClimon, 57, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 24: driving with invalid license, bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, driving while intoxicated.

Laura Beth Phillips, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 24: driving with invalid license.

William Edward Worrell, 50, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 24: failure to maintain financial responsibility.