The Picayune, 101 Fun Things to Do in the Highland Lakes committed to community

As The Picayune transforms from a weekly printed community newspaper into a full-color monthly magazine, we just wanted to share with our readers and the Highland Lakes community how excited we are about the change and what it looks like going forward.

The Picayune is not going away but becoming The Picayune Magazine. The first edition will hit mailboxes in early February. We’ll also bolster our online presence — 101HighlandLakes.com and DailyTrib.com — with more stories, events, and other important information.

The Picayune Magazine is a stalwart of Victory Media, a company formed by Lee and Dan Alvey almost three decades ago and now overseen by their daughter, Amber Weems. In those 30 years, Victory has remained a locally owned and family-run business.

While we are in the process of turning our weekly community newspaper into a monthly magazine focused on the people and places of the Highland Lakes, we’re still committed to our other great products: our news site DailyTrib.com, KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune and its website KBEYFM.com, The Picayune Area-Wide Phone Book, our community and events-focused website 101HighlandLakes.com, and the 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes magazine.

As we write this, we’re not only for working on the new The Picayune Magazine but also the spring/summer edition of 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes. This magazine is the go-to guide for fun in the Highland Lakes with a comprehensive list of activities, events, and places to visit.

The 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes magazine remains a big part of our media family, and the next edition is shaping up to be our best yet.

Victory Media continues to thrive and grow, much like the Highland Lakes, and change is a major part of that growth.

We believe in The Picayune Magazine and can’t wait for our readers to share in our excitement. Our other products that readers and listeners have come to know and love are not going away but will continue to play a role in the future of Victory Media and the Highland Lakes community.

So, come along on our adventure. We love having you with us.

