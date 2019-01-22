Death of woman in Kingsland is possible homicide; hospitalized man ‘person of interest’

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Llano County deputies and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman in Kingsland as a homicide.

Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Ridgeway Street at 4:42 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, after a caller reported that an injured man showed up at his door. During the initial investigation and after talking to the injured man, deputies learned of a possible homicide at a nearby home.

Llano County deputies found the body of Rachel Mansell at a residence in the 300 block of Ridgeway Street. According to a media release from the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, the victim showed “severe trauma about her body.”

Sheriff’s office investigators and a Texas Ranger responded to the scene and began investigating the possible homicide.

According to the LCSO, the 25-year-old injured man is “a person of interest” in the investigation. The man was transported to a San Antonio hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted, life-threatening injuries.

The man’s name has not been released.

The Travis County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the woman Jan. 20. LCSO deputies and the Texas Rangers continue to investigation the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide may contact the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 247-5050 or the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or online at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

editor@thepicayune.com