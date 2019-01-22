Burnet school district hires new assistant superintendent

FROM STAFF REPORTS

In December, Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Keith McBurnett announced a number of administrative changes, including the addition of an assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

On Jan. 22, McBurnett said the district is bringing in Rachel Jones of Red Oak ISD as the new assistant superintendent. She starts April 15.

“We are excited to have someone with Rachel’s background and experience joining our team to lead our efforts in supporting teaching and learning,” McBurnett said in a statement. “Rachel is a proven leader who provides support through joyful, servant leadership.”

Jones is currently executive director of secondary learning for Red Oak ISD, which is located south of Dallas. She joined the district in 2012. Prior to Red Oak ISD, she was an instructional coordinator and director of curriculum and instruction for Cedar Hill ISD.

Jones has been in education since 1997 and served in the public, private, and charter sectors. She brings both classroom and administrative experience to the table.

Red Oak ISD has approximately 5,800 students with five elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school.

In December, BCISD announced several changes at the administrative level along with the creation of the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction position. The district is cutting two curriculum and instruction senior leadership positions, which will be replaced by the assistant superintendent spot.

BCISD is also adding elementary curriculum and secondary curriculum coordinators as well as an elementary instructional coach and secondary instructional coach. These positions will be filled by August.

The changes, McBurnett stated in December, are part of the district’s commitment to continued improvements across academics.

