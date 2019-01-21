The Gala is ‘financial lifeblood’ of Faith Academy of Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

With so many great things going on at Faith Academy of Marble Falls, sometimes it’s nice to take time and celebrate the accomplishments as well as gear up for an exciting future. People can do just that during the annual The Gala, the private-parochial school’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year’s Faith gala starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Escondido Golf and Lake Club, 9090 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay. Individual reservations are $100 per person with several table sponsorships available from $1,500 to $5,000.

The formal gala includes silent and live auctions, a dinner, and special guests.

This marks the 17th anniversary of the event, which has raised more than $2.5 million over the years. Those funds have provided many scholarships and went into several buildings on campus. Approximately 20 percent of the Faith Academy students receive scholarships.

Last year, the school raised more than $45,000 for the Faith Academy Dyslexia Program Fund to expand its dyslexia services on campus. This year, the school is showcasing the Faith Academy Endowment program to create a cadre of endowed positions of leadership and educational experience.

“Our vision for Faith Academy’s next twenty years includes the enrichment of its leadership and educator positions to provide the knowledge of educational excellence, a deep understanding of education practice, coupled with the ability to inspire other educators to deliver excellence, and to recognize the importance of all aspects of a child’s development — heart, soul, mind, and strength,” Head of School Amy Cozby said. “In 2019, we recommit ourselves to preparing students at Faith Academy to be Christian leaders and change agents in the 21st century and beyond.”

The Gala promises to be one of the big events in the Highland Lakes with gourmet food and great auction items. Probably the most sought-after live auction item this year will be a private dinner and acoustic performance by John Arthur Martinez, but there are a number of other items as well.

Stuart Nunnally, a founder of Faith Academy, said he feels The Gala plays a major role in the success of the school and credited it as being the “financial lifeblood” of Faith Academy.

“We are hopeful that people will continue to generously support Faith Academy,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a better way to invest in our community or the future of our children.”

Call the school at (830) 798-1333 for more information on The Gala or for tickets. If you would like to make a donation to Faith Academy, contact Donna Holland Wilcox, director of operations, at development@famf.org or the above number.

