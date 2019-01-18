Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 7-13, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Jan. 7-13, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Terry Allen Bolen, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 9: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, failure to appear-criminal trespass, resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault causing bodily injury.

Anthony Bolkenstyn, 57, of Llano was arrested Jan. 9: theft of service.

Joseph Edwin Brandt, 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 10: driving with expired insurance. Released after time served.

Stephen Shawn Holm, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10: possession of controlled substance, parole violation.

Sloan Pool Kuhn, 48, of Llano was arrested Jan. 10: theft of property, possession of marijuana.

Cynthia Lynn Mabry, 58, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 11: driving while intoxicated.

Jason Heath Martin, 49, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 10: possession of marijuana.

Joseph Brenden Pound, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 8: possession of controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license.

Johnny R. Guillot Spradlin, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 13: attempting to take weapon from officer, resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication.