Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 11-17, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 11-17, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Zachary Rey Esposito, 17, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11: capias pro fine-minor in possession of tobacco. Released Jan. 12 after laying out fine.

Joshua Clifton Graham, 21, of Smithwick was arrested Jan. 11: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Zachary Randall Moore, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 11: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Alma Argentina Orozco, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Blake Seth Watson, 30, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 11: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Andrew Charles Spence Belew, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 12: possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 15 on $1,500 bond.

Jake Rae King, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 12: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ronn Charles Leming, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 12: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

William Westmorland Little, 48, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 12: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Zachary Warden, 18, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

David Joe Butler Jr., 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 13: assault by contact-family violence.

Michael Arce Hernandez, 39, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released Jan. 14 on $500 bond.

Levi Dakota Baay, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 14: resisting arrest/search/transport. Released Jan. 15 on $5,000 bond.

David Joe Butler Jr., 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14: criminal mischief. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Dianna Lynn Trejo, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 14: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Michael Christopher Conn, 26, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 15: failure to appear-possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 16 on $1,500 bond.

Anthony Michael Foster, 26, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 15: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 17 on $1,500 bond.

Donald Ray Holcombe, 23, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 15: motion to revoke-possession of marijuana, theft of property.

Cory Brandon Tolliver, 18, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 15: criminal trespass. Released Jan. 16 on personal recognizance.

Katryna Rene Turley, 17, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 15: criminal trespassing. Released Jan. 16 on personal recognizance.

Ronny You, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 16: failure to appear, failure to provide proof of animal license, violation of safety of animals in vehicle. Released Jan. 17 on $1,500 bond.

James Carl Deckert, 37, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17: parole violation.

Vu Duc, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 17: assault by contact-family violence.

Victor Gonzales III, 50, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 17: sex offender’s duty to register. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Curtis Dean McDaniel, 59, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Lacey Leigh Womack, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 17: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on personal recognizance.