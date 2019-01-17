First beams going in at RM 2900 bridge construction site

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The first beams for the RM 2900 bridge began being placed Jan. 17.

Ten 80-foot-long beams will be set on the bridge’s first two spans on the north side of the Llano River.

After the beams are set, the surface will be prepped to place panels then pour the driving surface.

As additional shafts are drilled and columns poured, this process will be repeated across the river.

“(The Texas Department of Transportation) is committed to getting this bridge back open for the Kingsland community and those who travel through this area,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Terry McCoy. “We will work diligently to resolve any issues that get in the way.”

Construction began in November after the bridge was washed away Oct. 16 in historic flooding. Since then, construction crews have faced a few obstacles.

The drawdown of Lake LBJ affected barge movements. Also, crews have had to find a way to drill through debris below the lakebed surface.

“Our project team was able to find an alternative to moving barges to shore and back,” McCoy said. “The (Lower Colorado River Authority) is a great partner and has agreed to hold water levels steady so that construction can continue.”

An additional crane was brought to the construction site to move supplies onto the barges to keep shaft-drilling operations continuing around the clock.

The new bridge will be wider than the previous one, with 12-foot travel lanes, 6-foot shoulders, and a 6-foot sidewalk. TxDOT still expects the bridge to be completed by April.

