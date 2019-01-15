Marble Falls Fire Rescue welcomes three new firefighters

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Three new firefighters joined Marble Falls Fire Rescue during a Jan. 15 ceremony at the Marble Falls Public Safety Facility.

Bobby Amick, Travis Rabb, and Jordon Thomas were sworn in as the newest members of the department thanks to a $553,968 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Every time you pin your badge on, and you put the uniform on, remember that trust that it represents and the higher code of conduct that we collectively must uphold,” Fire Chief Russell Sander told the firefighters during the ceremony. “Congratulations on your accomplishments, and welcome to our family.”

The additions allow for one extra person per shift with five on staff during each shift.

Sander said the department also will use an SUV for medical calls instead of a fire engine, which will save miles on the engines and costs to the department.

The DHS grant funds a portion of the three new firefighters’ salaries and benefits for three years. The city is fully responsible for the costs in year four and beyond.

