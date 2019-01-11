Llano County Jail bookings for period of Dec. 31-Jan. 6

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 31, 2018-Jan. 6, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Robert Blackwood, 34, of Llano was arrested Jan. 3: theft of property, commitment order.

Jeremy Mitchel Brackin, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 31: driving with invalid license.

Gerardo Dominguez Estrada, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 31: possession of controlled substance, speeding, expired license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

James Michael Glenn, 51, of Llano was arrested Jan. 5: assault on peace officer/judge, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released on $52,500 bond.

Dennis Glen Heffington Jr., of Tow was arrested Jan. 5: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Billy Joe Howard, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 4: possession of controlled substance. Released Jan. 5 on $10,000 bond.

Elizabeth Martinez, 41, of Llano was arrested Jan. 2: issuance of bad check.

German Santiago Ortiz, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 6: failure to identify, motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, motion to revoke-cockfighting.

Adam Casey Patterson, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 3: failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads.

Martin Anthony Perez, 26, of Llano was arrested Jan. 4: possession of controlled substance, hunting dove without stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear/bail jumping, driving with invalid license.

Robert Brent Pierce, 41, of Llano was arrested Dec. 31: criminal nonsupport.

Gonzalo Reyes, 21, of Llano was arrested Jan. 1: terroristic threat of family/household member.

Melody Ruth Robinson, 40, of Tow was arrested Jan. 4: possession of controlled substance.

Carli Le Ann Wilson, 20, of Llano was arrested Jan. 6: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day after paying fine.

Ashley Woodall, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 31: driving with invalid license. Released Jan. 1 to see judge.

Alexis Jean Wutzke, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 3: criminal trespass.